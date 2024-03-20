Can You Identify These 10 South Jersey Landmarks From Google Earth?
We go through life seeing things from our point of view.
It's only natural. We see what we see.
What if we flipped that view, and saw only things from above?
We've put together some photos from Google Earth using their 3D views.
Can you identify these South Jersey locations?
Check out the photos and see if you can figure out the locations, based only on a photo from above.
It sounds easy until you try.
The answers are below.
1. Can you identify what this is?
2. Where's this?
3. What the heck?
4. Does this look familiar?
5. Will you get this one right?
6. Do you know you know or think you know?
7. Where is this? What is this?
8. What do you think?
9. Where? What?
10. The last one!
How do you think you did? Did you get all 10 correct?
Here are the answers
1. Lucy the Elephant in Margate
2. The Washington Street Mall in Cape May
3. Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City
4. Renault Winery (Yeah, that's a tough one!)
5. Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall
6. Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City
7. Walmart in Hammonton (Nearly impossible, right?)
8. Frank Farly Rest Area on the Atlantic City Expressway
9. Heritage Park in Absecon
10. Batsto Village
What's your total? Let us know in the comments.
Thanks for playing along!
