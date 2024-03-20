We go through life seeing things from our point of view.

It's only natural. We see what we see.

What if we flipped that view, and saw only things from above?

We've put together some photos from Google Earth using their 3D views.

Get our free mobile app

Can you identify these South Jersey locations?

Check out the photos and see if you can figure out the locations, based only on a photo from above.

It sounds easy until you try.

The answers are below.

1. Can you identify what this is?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

2. Where's this?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

3. What the heck?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

4. Does this look familiar?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

5. Will you get this one right?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

6. Do you know you know or think you know?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

7. Where is this? What is this?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

8. What do you think?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

9. Where? What?

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

10. The last one!

South Jersey Landmarks Google Earth loading...

How do you think you did? Did you get all 10 correct?

Here are the answers

1. Lucy the Elephant in Margate

2. The Washington Street Mall in Cape May

3. Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City

4. Renault Winery (Yeah, that's a tough one!)

5. Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

6. Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

7. Walmart in Hammonton (Nearly impossible, right?)

8. Frank Farly Rest Area on the Atlantic City Expressway

9. Heritage Park in Absecon

10. Batsto Village

What's your total? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks for playing along!

Check out the Living Area at the Top of this Atlantic City Office Building The inside of this building is remarkable Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly