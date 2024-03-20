Can You Identify These 10 South Jersey Landmarks From Google Earth?

Can You Identify These 10 South Jersey Landmarks From Google Earth?

Google Earth

We go through life seeing things from our point of view.

It's only natural. We see what we see.

What if we flipped that view, and saw only things from above?

We've put together some photos from Google Earth using their 3D views.

Can you identify these South Jersey locations?

Check out the photos and see if you can figure out the locations, based only on a photo from above.

It sounds easy until you try.

The answers are below.

1. Can you identify what this is?

Google Earth
loading...

2. Where's this?

Google Earth
loading...

3. What the heck?

Google Earth
loading...

4. Does this look familiar?

Google Earth
loading...

5. Will you get this one right?

Google Earth
loading...

6. Do you know you know or think you know?

Google Earth
loading...

7. Where is this? What is this?

Google Earth
loading...

8. What do you think?

Google Earth
loading...

9. Where? What?

Google Earth
loading...

10. The last one!

Google Earth
loading...

How do you think you did? Did you get all 10 correct?

Here are the answers

1. Lucy the Elephant in Margate

2. The Washington Street Mall in Cape May

3. Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City

4. Renault Winery (Yeah, that's a tough one!)

5. Atlantic City Boardwalk Hall

6. Gillian's Wonderland Pier in Ocean City

7. Walmart in Hammonton (Nearly impossible, right?)

8. Frank Farly Rest Area on the Atlantic City Expressway

9. Heritage Park in Absecon

10. Batsto Village

What's your total? Let us know in the comments.

Thanks for playing along!

