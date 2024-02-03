Beach Boys Added to the Lineup for Wildwood’s Barefoot Music Fest

One of the top bands of all time will be hitting the beach in Wildwood this June!

Beach Boys will play the Barefoot Country Music Fest

Ranked by Rolling Stone Magazine as the 12th greatest musical act of all time, the Beach Boys will be part of the Barefoot Country Music Fest this summer.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest is happening June 20 - 23 on the Wildwood Beach. You can purchase your tickets here.

Wait! Are the Beach Boys all of a sudden country?

No, but Barefoot always looks outside the country genre each year to find a mass-appeal artist or two, and the Beach Boys certainly hit the mark.

America's favorite beach bank should fit right in with the on-the-beach vibe in Wildwood.

Headliners for this year's Barefoot Fest include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Kane Brown, and Old Dominion.

Over 40 artists will play on 5 different stages at this summer's event.

Connor Smith Will Play Barefoot Country Music Fest

Rising country star Connor Smith has also been added to the Barefoot Fest lineup.

Smith has the current hit, "Creek Will Rise", which you can hear on Cat Country 107.3.

Also added to the lineup at Barefoot

Another new addition to the lineup at Barefoot is Avery Anna. The 19-year-old from Arizona is starting to make a name for herself, playing venues nationwide.

Other announced artists for the festival include Bailey Zimmerman, Jake Owen, Bret Michaels, Nate Smith, Rodney Atkins, Hailey Whitters, Alana Springsteen, and Nike Moon.

We can't wait for Barefoot, and we hope to see you in Wildwood!

