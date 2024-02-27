Atlantic City Airport Called Most Affordable in USA

Flying out of - or into - Atlantic City International Airport can be cheap.

You can save by flying ACY from parking fees to the flights.

Sure, not all the flights are cheap, but flying from Atlantic City can be financially rewarding if you're willing to be flexible.

Atlantic City Airport can help your budget

The folks at FarandWide.com came up with a list of America's Most Affordable Airports, and Atlantic City makes the list.

Atlantic City International Airport comes in number four on the list. FarandWide says about ACY: "Because of Atlantic City International's small layout and only 10 gates, this airport is a breeze for travelers looking for more affordability and avoiding the congestion of Philadelphia International or Newark Liberty International."

Spirit Airlines leads the way in Atlantic City

Spirit Airlines leads the way in Atlantic City

Currently, Spirit Airlines is the only full-time airline flying out of Atlantic City. Popular direct flight destinations include Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and the Florida cities of Tamps, Orlando, Fort Myers, and Fort Lauderdale.

Again, if you can be flexible on your travel times, Spirit can be cheaper than other airlines.

Locals know that if you go to the airport and purchase your tickets from Spirit in person, you can even save more money.

Other affordable airports in the USA

Other affordable airports in the USA

Besides Atlantic City, here are the other airports that made the most affordable list: St Pete-Clearwater International, Orlando Sandford International, San Jose International, and Punta Gorda. Others include Long Island Macarthur, Phoenix-Masa Gateway, Jilo International, Oakland International, and LaGuardia Airport.

So, where are you flying this year?

Check out some popular destinations from ACY below.

SOURCE: FarandWide.com

