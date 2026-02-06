Kid Rock just dropped his 2026 Freedom 250 Tour lineup, and yes, one of the stops is PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, NJ on June 5.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 13 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster and Live Nation. The tour spans 10 outdoor dates into June with rotating special guests like Jon Pardi, Brantley Gilbert, Parker McCollum, Big & Rich and more. It sounds like it’ll be a great show with plenty of blending country, rock, and rap vibes in a way only Kid Rock can pull off.

Why Some Fans Are NOT Happy

But here’s the twist: not everyone’s celebrating. While many fans are excited for the live music (especially local Jersey Shore concertgoers), there’s an undercurrent of online controversy tied to Kid Rock’s Rock The Country festival series. It’s a related run of shows with stacked country/rock lineups including Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Miranda Lambert, Jelly Roll and others.

READ MORE: Tim McGraw Headed To Camden Summer 2026

Critics online have tagged the event as “MAGA-leaning,” pointing to Kid Rock’s outspoken conservative stances and political associations. Several artists originally listed on the Rock The Country festival bill, including Morgan Wade, Carter Faith and Ludacris, have since dropped off, some amid backlash. Most recently, rock band Shinedown pulled out, saying their goal is to “unite, not divide.”

NJ’s Kid Rock Show Is Definitely Happening

At the end of the day, the Freedom 250 Tour is music, and there’s plenty of excitement about seeing big acts live again post-festival season.

In 2026, touring with political noise swirling around it means tickets aren’t the only thing selling out… hot takes are too.

Tickets for Kid Rock’s Holmdel, NJ, show at the PNC Bank Arts Center go on sale Friday, February 13th.

