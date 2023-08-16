1 Again! Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Still Best in The USA

We win again!

The Atlantic City Boardwalk has again - for 2023 - been named "The Best Boardwalk in the US." This most recent designation made by travel exports for StudyFinds.org.

The national's oldest and longest boardwalk, Atlantic City's Boardwalk stretches out for over 5 miles along the beautiful Atlantic City Ocean's beaches.

Just off the boardwalk, the Atlantic City beach just played host to the TidalWave Music Fest, the second time the country music festival. It's one of now several musical events happening just off the boardwalk this summer.

This week, the Atlantic City Airshow will being hundreds of thousands of visitors to the beach and boardwalk.

I just spent the weekend on the boardwalk and it truly is the best. From the casinos, to the attractions, the stores, and more - there really is a lot to do on the Atlantic City Boardwalk. It's also a great place to people watch - you'll see a little of everything!

Did I mention the food? Just off the boardwalk, you'll find so many great places to eat. (While at TIdalWave Fest, our crew LOVED The Yard at Bally's Casino! Try the chicken Sando for lunch! I had it three days straight!)

StudyFinds had this to say about the Atlantic City Boardwalk: "Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey stands as an iconic and historic destination, adorned with vibrant casinos and a lively atmosphere."

StudyFinds quoted CNN: "“This waterfront city may be known for its casinos, but its historic boardwalk is no gamble if you’re looking for a great time.”

The only disappointing part of the study by StudyFinds is that no other New Jersey Boardwalk was named in its Top 5. Ocean City, New Jersey definitely belongs on the list, right?

