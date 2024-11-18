One of New Jersey’s Favorite Grocery Stores is the Most Hated in America

We need supermarkets, we're there once a week and sometimes two or three times a week.

What happens when our supermarkets are ranked and the one that's one of the most popular in New Jersey is at the bottom of the list?

The good news, several of our favorite supermarkets in New Jersey are in great shape like Costco, BJ's, Trader Joe's, Whole Foods, and more.

But there is one in New Jersey that is not a fan favorite although I go there every weekend and it's packed.

What is one of America's most hated grocery stores?

New Jersey has 62 of these. It's Walmart? Really?

According to acsi.org, Walmart is not high in the satisfaction poll. ASCI (American Customer Satisfaction Index) has done polls of America's supermarkets for the last couple of years. Click here for all of the results. Anything under the number of 79 is considered unsatisfactory. Walmart is at a 74.

Recently, couponsinthenews.com, analyzed the rankings explaining that even though they were last, they're doing a little better each year: "Walmart has shown some improvement, as its rating is up four points from last year, for its strongest showing since 2020. But Walmart was dead last back then, too. With every other retailer rising in the rankings, even an improved Walmart apparently isn’t good enough."

From the American Customer Satisfaction Index website: "ACSI helps supermarkets capture the voice of the customer and apply state-of-the art predictive technology to improve customer satisfaction with the greatest impact on profitability."

I'll still choose Walmart. But, I do believe Walmart can do better.

