Walmart Beef Products Recalled, How Does it Affect New Jersey

Wow, more than 16,000 pounds of raw ground beef products were just recalled from Walmart.

The US Department of Agriculture says the meat may be contaminated with E. coli. The meat items, by Cargill Meat Solutions, are sold at Walmart retail locations across the United States, according to cnn.

The recall notice from the USDA, the potentially contaminated beef was produced on April 26 and April 27.

Does the ground beef recall affect New Jersey?

It seems like New Jersey is NOT affected by this.

The recalled ground beef was delivered to Walmart stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Washington, DC.

There are six meat products that could be contaminated, from the USDA: “93% Lean 7% Fat All Natural Lean Ground Beef” and “Prime Rib Beef Steak Burgers Patties."

“At Walmart, the health and safety of our customers is always a top priority. As soon as we were notified of the recall, we immediately removed impacted products and informed customers who may have purchased these products.” From a Walmart spokesperson speaking to CNN.

Anyone that purchases these affected products should throw them away immediately or return them to the Walmart they were purchased. There is a number for any questions to call about the recall - 844-419-1574, according to cnn.com.

