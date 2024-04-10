10 Top Rated Restaurants in New Jersey, 3 are at the Jersey Shore

We have the best restaurants in New Jersey. And, three of these restaurants that made the tops list are some of my favorites. So delicious.

We all love finding the best restaurants for that perfect night out, especially for a date night.

Zagat is a website that rates restaurants in 50 states. Zagat is highly respecting and their reviews are regarded as being accurate. Their restaurants are highly ranked and their food is spectacular.

The 10 of the most top-rated restaurants in New Jersey, according to Zagat.

* Peacock Inn, Princeton, NJ - American Cuisine

* 410 Bank Street, Cape May, NJ - Seafood

* Yumi, Sea Bright, NJ - Sushi

* Black-Eyed Susans, Harvey Cedars, NJ - Restaurant & Tavern

* Nicholas Barrel & Roost, Red Bank, NJ - Comfort Food

* Lorena's, Maplewood, NJ - French Inspired

* Cafe' Matisse, Rutherford, NJ - Artful Cuisine

* Fascino, Montclair, NJ - Gioia Mia

* Old Homestead Steakhouse, Atlantic City, NJ - Borgata

* Steve & Cookies By the Bay, Margate City, NJ - Dine-In and Outdoor Seating

So many restaurants in our area had trouble getting back on their feet after the pandemic, it's time to go out to eat. It's time to eat local. One of these fabulous restaurants will for sure be a spectacular night out for you.

I love when restaurants have the option of outdoor seating. Most of these restaurants had the option even before we "had" to sit out side there for a little bit. It's spring-time at the Jersey Shore and it's a great time to get out after a cold winter in New Jersey.

These top rated restaurants are pricey, what restaurant would you put on this list? Would it be a seafood restaurant? Maybe seafood?

