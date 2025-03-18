This Restaurant in New Jersey Closed Abruptly, Now What?

What is going on? Everything is closing down or it seems like it is.

Just last week, I told you how TGI Fridays in Toms River is closed down, now this popular restaurant is closed permanently.

What restaurant just closed abruptly in Ocean County, NJ?

On the Border at the Ocean County Mall. On the Border just opened three years ago and there's no reason posted about why they closed abruptly.

Several friends of mine loved it there. On the Border specializes in your favorite Tex-Mex flavors.

It's just a sad day when another restaurant closes abruptly. I feel we write these articles and every other day there's a closing somewhere at the Jersey Shore and in New Jersey.

But, now what? Now what will take over for the CLOSED On the Border at the Ocean County Mall? Any ideas what you would like to see in this location.

Then after the restaurant or business closes, it stays empty for years and years and looks horrible as an empty business. When businesses close their employees lose their jobs and everyone loses.

Several factors why a restaurant might close, I would imagine would be the rising costs and maybe not enough people even going in to the restaurant or maybe not even knowing it's there. On the Border has only been open 3 years at the Ocean County Mall, so it's possible.

We always say here at 92.7 WOBM, support local business, it's so important now. I know it's a tough time right now with families to go out to dinner.

We can always hope that another great restaurant will move into that spot. PF Chang's is another restaurant that is rather new, that moved into a new spot at the Ocean County Mall when they made their renovations and it seems to be doing very well.

