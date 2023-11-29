These NJ high school students are performing at Rockefeller Center

John Zisa is the Director of the Musical Theater Department at High-Tech High School in Hudson County.

High Tech is a competitive high school affording incredible opportunities in the arts for talented kids who audition for a spot in 8th grade.

John has had quite a career in performing arts including starring on stage with the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall, making it to the semi-finals of season 4 of American Idol, and performing at the Green Room 42 in New York City.

He's also the author of the children's book, "A Very Patient Christmas Tree," which is all about kids waiting for their purpose and not giving up if they don't find success right away.

His passion for the arts and helping kids has turned into incredible success with the group at High Tech being selected to perform at the lighting of the Christmas Tree at Rockefeller Center at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

John joined me on the show to talk about the journey and the expectations for tonight.

You can see John perform at The Green Room 42 in NYC on Friday, December 1st at 7 p.m. for his “Comin’ Home For Christmas” An Evening with John Zisa and Friends Songs show. Get tickets HERE.

To buy the book for your kids this Christmas, click HERE.

