This Beautiful Natural Wonder is Right Here in New Jersey

This just might be a spot on your bucket list, even if it's wintertime. And everyone needs to check out this beautiful spot.

It's just over two hours to this breathtaking place from depending on where you are from Ocean County. This is located in Layton, New Jersey. If you are a weekend getaway family, this could be an adventure for you to check out.

I hear along with this breathtaking view, it's one of the best hikes you can experience in New Jersey.

Where is this beautiful natural breathtaking wonder in New Jersey?

It's Buttermilk Falls in Layton, NJ. Not only is it breathtaking, from onlyinyourstate.com, its one of the most breathtaking places in America, let alone in New Jersey. How cool is that?

Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media Shawn Michaels, Townsquare Media loading...

We have so many beautiful places in New Jersey, this just enhances the beauty of New Jersey. Buttermilk Falls is one of the highest falls in the Garden State at about 85 feet high.

This is part of the Delaware Water Gap Area and protected by the National Park Service, thanks to onlyinyourstate.com.

The best way in and around the falls is from the Garden State Parkway and Rt. 287 N., to Mountain Road in Layton, NJ.

It is rocky terrain walking to the falls so the park reminds you to be very careful when checking out the falls and also according to onlyinyourstate.com, check out the observation platform. It's a view from the top of Buttermilk Falls, don't miss out on that.

