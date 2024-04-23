These New Jersey Cities Are The Most Expensive To Live In

Well, we always hear about how expensive it is to live in New Jersey, and living here we actually do know. So in a state that is costly to live in, what about the most expensive cities in New Jersey, now these are gonna really cost you some bucks. Let's look at the most expensive cities in New Jersey to live in.

According to a report from Patch, "The study conducted by New Jersey real estate firm The Robert Dekanski Team looked at several factors to determine how much it would cost a person to live in several New Jersey cities.

Researchers analyzed several factors:

Average annual income

Property Costs

Childcare

Food

Transportation

"Each factor was then assigned a score for a possible overall total of 100. The lower the overall score, the more it costs to live there, according to the study."

The Most Expensive Cities In New Jersey To Live In:

Hoboken Jackson Jersey City Lakewood Brick Union City Middletown Howell Parsippany-Troy Hills North Bergen

NJ Expensive Canva loading...

What are some of the major costs that you find yourself struggling with here in New Jersey? Is it property taxes, insurance, transportation, or healthcare? Maybe it's a combination of the "all the above".

Let us know where you live and what expenses hurt the most living here in New Jersey. Other towns that made the list of most expensive cities include:

11. Bayonne

12. South Toms River

13. West New York

14. Edison

15. New Brunswick

16. Piscataway

17. Perth Amboy

18. Union

19. Old Bridge

20. Woodbridge

