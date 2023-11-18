The Most Breathtaking Natural Marvel in New Jersey

"Breathtaking Natural Marvel" sounds like a place we all want to visit and 24/7 Tempo has put together a list of the best in America. "For nature lovers, a road trip to U.S. natural wonders could satisfy wanderlust while allowing social distancing. After reviewing numerous travel guides and photography collections, 24/7 Tempo compiled a list of standout natural sights in each state. Though subjective, these diverse landscapes deserve recognition for their beauty and uniqueness."

New Jersey, they have selected a beautiful location at the Jersey Shore in Ocean County as our "Breathtaking Natural Marvel". According to 24/Tempo, beautiful Island Beach State Park is a natural marvel.

According to Wikipedia, "Island Beach State Park is a New Jersey state park located just south of Seaside Park on the Barnegat Peninsula in Berkeley Township, Ocean County, New Jersey, United States. The park is operated and maintained by the New Jersey Division of Parks and Forestry. Most of the park encompasses the former borough of Island Beach."

An interesting fact about Island Beach State Park, it's the biggest reserve of undeveloped barrier islands in New Jersey and one of the biggest in the United States. If you have never visited this wonderful park it is definitely one to put on your list of places to visit in America. I always enjoy bringing my camera and exploring this beautiful section of the Garden State.

CLICK HERE for more details and information about beautiful Island Beach State Park. Truly a gem at the Jersey Shore and a spot I'd suggest everyone check out at some point.

According to 24/7 Tempo, "The narrow Island Beach State Park, located between the Atlantic Ocean and the Barnegat Bay, is about 10 miles long. The 3,000 acres of land, shaped by storms and tides over thousands of years, is almost the same as when it was first described by Henry Hudson, an English explorer, in 1609."

