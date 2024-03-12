Sound Off: The Toms River Meridia Project…What People Are Saying!

Things are going to grow in Downtown Toms River. Some people will say it's a "GREAT" idea, while some will say "NO WAY". First, let me say I do work in Toms River, but I do not live and pay taxes in Toms River, so for me this is not a personal issue, although I do want the best for Toms River. My Parents and Grandparents did live in Toms River and my Grandparents are even buried in Toms River, so I do have a connection with TR over the years.

Get our free mobile app

Toms River Shawn Michaels loading...

What Is The Meridia Toms River 40 Project?

The Meridia Toms River 40 Project is a new luxury apartment complex with exclusive shops on the Toms River. According to their website, the project will include several hundred apartments. They say 285 units.

Meridia Toms River 40 Shawn Michaels loading...

What Are People Saying About The Meridia Toms River 40 Project?

We asked listeners on social media what they think about this huge Downtown Toms River Development and there were comments both pro and con to this topic. We love getting your input and thank you for taking part in our conversation. Let's look at what you at home had to say:

TY: The only thing I don't see making sense is traffic, you will be introducing how many people and vehicles to an allready overburdened/ high traffic area. Even if the " one way" water st project comes to fruition, still will be a mess. It's a shame because the township left downtown to just die for decades when alot of this could have been figured out.

Phil: This is what the same developer did for Carteret. This developer project is necessary, needed and a win-win for Toms River with over $5M in amenities for the residents of Toms River including a living waterfront (it’s dead now) and an amphitheater (maybe an area for fireworks?!). This is a PILOT program just like Carteret and the developer will pay between $350,000 to $400,000 yearly in taxes or $10,500,000 to $12,000,00 over 30 years. Build it and they will come!

Chelsea: Very excited about this project. Hopefully it will help to revitalize downtown TR - so much potential!

Christina: They are over crowding an already crowded area. Our roads are not meant to handle all of this traffic. They are making this whole area into a city. It's sad.

Mary: Owning a home downtown, I think it will be a disaster. Obviously the proponents of this too big project never try to navigate the traffic on water Street. Several hundred more cars daily will affect everything. And if the township had put a true effort, like Red Bank did, in encouraging small businesses, the village of Tom’s River would maintain its quaint identity. We don’t need to become carteret. I see this as sacrificing the identity or Tom’s River. I can’t help but wonder who will truly benefit from this?

Madeleine: Leave stuff alone my God

Doug: I have an idea. Instead of trying to turn Toms River into Carteret why don’t we turn the downtown area back to the village of Toms River. The plan several years ago was to run Washington Street thru the bank and connect it to irons street with parking on each side of the road. Turn Main Street between Washington and Water Street into a walking plaza. You can then convert the corner of Water and Main that is now empty into a beautiful concert park similar to what Berkeley Twp did next to Central Regional High School. Make downtown beautiful and stop trying to make it Carteret or some other city.

Nick: YOU KNOW THE OLD EXPRESSION YOU CAN FART IN A HAT AND CALL IT A RIBEYE AND PEOPLE WILL PAY 999.00$ IF U MAKE IT LOOK RIGHT

Scott: No matter the weather it will always be in a flooded area

Robyn: It sounds nice and I’m not a political person so i cannot comment on that aspect but i do agree and worry about the traffic on water street as well, it’s such a small area down there and it gets bad enough already with traffic to go to rt 9 south, so that’s really my only concern - otherwise is it going to be similar to something like the barnegat 67? Like where there’s businesses below and apartments on top?

Nikki: Over kill

Garry: No surprise the new Mayor wants to eliminate the downtown business association.

Dana: This is going to be an unfortunate waste now with Mr Rodrick's plan to do away with everything the business owners have done Downtown. Just when everything was starting to go right...this narcissistic Dictator shows up.

Toms River Shawn Michaels loading...

Most popular grocery stores in America The most popular grocery stores in America, from corporate chains to family-owned enterprises. Stacker ranked them using consumer ratings sourced from YouGov polls. Gallery Credit: Stacker