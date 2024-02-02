One of the Most Quirkiest Restaurants in the US is in New Jersey

We all love Cape May. Anytime of the year is a fun time to visit Exit 0 on the Garden State Parkway.

Cape May is one of my favorite places at the Jersey Shore. There are so many fun things to see and do in Cape May.

Where is one of the quirkiest restaurants in New Jersey?

Well, you guessed it, it's in Cape May. It's called Exit Zero Filling Station.

If you haven't been to this "quirky" place, you're missing out. It's a gas station restaurant that has one of the states most unique menus, according to onlyinyourstate.com.

Exit Zero Filling Station is in an old gas station. The gas station is not operational, but it's a pretty cool restaurant. And, every time we visit Cape May, it's always crowded.

The 50's themed restaurant is one of the coolest and quirkiest places you can visit on the east coast, let alone the US. The food has a little bit of comfort food, with lots of other choices.

How about a delicious burger sitting in one of the coolest atmosphere's I've ever seen in a restaurant. Thanks to onlyinyourstate.com, Exit Zero Filling Station has an international flare and the most loved soup by many, maybe a little spicy for me, The Kracken.

This is a bowl of spicy, soup with shrimp and chicken and flavored with pineapple, rum, and some other specialties. My friend has tasted this and he loved it. He told me he has never tasted anything like The Kracken at Exit Zero.

Exit Zero Filling Station is located 110 Sunset Blvd. in West Cape May, NJ.

