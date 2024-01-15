One of the Best Breweries in NJ is Right Here in Ocean County

Backward Flag Brewing Co. is a veteran owned and women owned craft brewery. Celebrating their 8th year. I love this place.

If you enjoy the vibe of a brewery and enjoy going as much as my husband do, you will love this place.

The backward flag, found on the right shoulder of military uniforms, symbolizes the message of always moving forward and never retreating, and means so much to everyone this country, Ocean County, and New Jersey.

Backward Flag Brewing Co. and owner Torie Fisher have a non-profit called Arms 2 Artisans, which helps veterans transition to post-service life through an artisan-skills program. I've been going to Backward Flag Brewing Co. for a little over a year and what amazes me about this brewery, veterans work there. Veterans work there and family members of veterans, also.

I met Torie at an awards gala with Soroptimist International of Toms River, where she received an award for doing great things for the community. (Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Clubs in local communities and throughout the world contribute their time and financial support to community based and international projects that benefit women and girls.)

She explained what they do at the brewery and how they help vets and I thought, WOW this is awesome. They have really, really good beer, too. Torie Fisher started making beer as a hobby and now it's just incredible how she uses this to help veterans. Fisher served in the military for 13 years.

