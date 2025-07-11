Maybe it’s the town where you live, where you grew up, or the place you go grocery shopping, hit the boardwalk, or relax on the beach. We all have our favorite town right here in Ocean County.

Ocean County’s Lifestyle Has Something for Everyone

Ocean County is known for its stunning beaches, legendary boardwalks, and relaxed coastal lifestyle. From the quiet charm of Surf City to the lively energy of Pt. Pleasant Beach, we have some of the most beautiful spots on the Jersey Shore. We're lucky to call this place home.

What Makes a Town the "Best"?

So what makes a town stand out as the best? Is it the food scene, those outdoor dining spots you love in the summer? The shopping options? Maybe it's the people, the community, or just the vibe that makes it feel like your place.

Which Ocean County Town Tops the List?

Niche.com recently ranked the top 10 towns in Ocean County, from the friendliest, cost of living, schools, and more. The number one town and best town according to this national list, Point Pleasant Beach.

National Rankings Highlight Top Towns in the Area

Other towns that made the list, Beach Haven, Point Pleasant, Surf City, Pine Beach, Lavallette, N. Beach Haven, Manahawkin, Toms River and Island Heights.

Three of the best towns are on Long Beach Island. Not a surprise there. Although cost of living, is a little higher on LBI and the beach towns.

Ocean County is full of amazing places!

