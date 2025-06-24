Living in Ocean County, it’s easy to take the beach and boardwalk for granted. But there’s one relaxing ride you might’ve overlooked.

If you haven’t tried THIS yet, make this the summer you do. In fact, don’t stop at once. Go a few times. It’s that good.

A Relaxing Escape Above the Jersey Shore

Perched high above Seaside Heights Beach, the Sky Ride is peaceful, scenic, and surprisingly nostalgic.

Why the Sky Ride Is a Timeless Summer Classic

After a sun-soaked day on the sand or walking the boards, take a break from the crowds and float through the salty breeze. Your feet dangle over the beach as you glide past beachgoers, waves, and the hustle of the boardwalk below. The views? Absolutely stunning.

Stunning Views of Seaside Heights Beach

What’s even cooler is the view of the house made famous by MTV’s Jersey Shore — you’ll spot the rooftop where the cast used to hang out. Back in those days, the Sky Ride had lines out the door. Now? You can hop right on, no waiting.

The ride is separate from Casino Pier ride credits, but well worth the small fee. And the best part? It brings you right back where you started. No need to get off and walk. Just sit, swing, and enjoy the return trip.

Whether it’s your first time or your hundredth, the Casino Pier / Seaside Heights Sky Ride is a simple joy that reminds you why summer in Ocean County is so special.

