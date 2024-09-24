The Strangest Ways New Jersey Residents Can Use Pork Roll

Nothing is more New Jersey than pork roll, and leave it to New Jersey to come up with the most unusual ways to use our beloved meat.

Let's start by saying we are not throwing our hat into the ring regarding the pork roll vs. Taylor Ham debate that rages through the Garden State.

The Strangest Uses Of Pork Roll

There are people at much higher pay scales than we are who can get to the bottom of that age-old dilemma.

Pork roll. (Dino Flammia/Townsquare Media NJ) Pork roll. (Dino Flammia/Townsquare Media NJ) loading...

For our purposes, we are going to refer to it as pork roll simply because pork roll won a good old-fashioned coin toss.

Read More: New Jersey's Best Italian Restaurants

Now, getting back to some of the weirdest ways we've heard about using pork roll, our reactions varied from from hardly making us flinch to nearly selling our homes and moving to another state.

Unique Ways To Consume Pork Roll

Creative New Jersey people have not disappointed us. They have found ways to utilize pork roll that would escape the minds of everyone outside the Garden State, and most people in it.

Townsquare Media, NJ Townsquare Media, NJ loading...

Many of the uses come in the form of a sandwich, but don't be surprised that a number of them are used in ways no one could begin to imagine, and at varied temperatures as well.

Get our free mobile app

Here are some of the strangest ways we found people using pork roll. Maybe you're willing to give them all a try. Let's see how much you love pork roll.

Strange Ways To Use Pork roll Gallery Credit: Lou Russo