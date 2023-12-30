Alright, winter is creeping in, and if you're anything like me, you're constantly looking for fresh spots to spice up your date nights or hang out spots with friends. And what if you're looking for a fun idea for your first date?

I tuned in to a recent episode of the Lou and Michele morning show on 94.3 the Point, and they dished out some hot takes on where to go (and where not to) for a fantastic night out.

Lou and Michele dropped some truth bombs on the show: movies for a first date? No go. Chain food restaurants, especially Applebee's? They gave it a hard pass. However, they did say there are fabulous chain spots -- just not the spot for that initial date. Their golden rule? Hunt down those unique mom-and-pop spots.

Their listeners flooded in with suggestions, transforming the segment into the ultimate crowd-sourced date night planner. According to Lou, the comments were like "Tinder for your social life but without the awkward bios." I can respect that.

Here are some of the coolest and quirkiest spots that were mentioned:

Taking a stroll at Cattus Island and exploring their great trails came up, especially when the weather was nice.

The Planetarium at Ocean County College received a couple of mentions for an interesting and educational experience.

Boardwalk arcades were suggested for some classic fun by the beach.

As we know, The Strand Theater in Lakewood is known for hosting great shows, which makes this a lively entertainment option.

Why not have a blast throwing axes at Bury the Hatchet in Toms River? Ok.

Fun Bags Cornhole Lounge is said to be a cool spot for food and drinks, perfect for a laid-back night.

Exploring art galleries in Asbury for a cultural and creative date was added.

Getting adventurous with indoor rock climbing at Gravity Vault in Brick came up.

Planning a day trip to Grounds for Sculpture or Longwood Gardens for a visually stunning experience. Nice idea.

A couple of callers said to give activities like Golf Kings and escape rooms for an action-packed date a try.

Uniting Skates of America in Jackson was said to have some fun-themed nights for a lively roller-skating experience.

Making your own candles at Midnight Candle in Belmar was brought up - perfect for a crafty and enjoyable evening.

So, some people get really creative by painting pottery at Wish Upon a Jar in Point Pleasant.

TEO's Brick Oven Pizza in Brick was recommended as a cool date spot.

Others head to LBI and climb the lighthouse for a scenic adventure.

And these were just a taste of the numerous recommendations they received. If you're on the hunt for some fresh and exciting places, give one or more of these spots a shot. And if you do, you should give Lou and Michele a call – I bet they'd love to hear how it went.