New Jersey Potholes Are Among The Nations Worst



I think everyone knows a few areas where we have a pothole that we avoid so we don't smash our cars. I also hate man-hole covers, they usually act like a pothole and smash your car as well if you go over them, but that's a conversation for another article.

 


I feel like the local roads in our towns are usually where you find the most potholes. The local side roads can sometimes feel like you are driving "offroad". It's a hard task filling these bumps, but a needed service from our towns and the state. Like you probably do, I have a few areas in our town that have some of the worst potholes and in these areas I almost know by heart the proper way to navigate to avoid the smash, kinda like playing Frogger lol

 


How Does New Jersey Rank In The Nation When It Comes To Potholes?

In a recent Patch article, according to Google searches for pothole-related terms from USA Today, New Jersey lands in the TOP 10 worst states for potholes in America. In the article, New Jersey actually ranks #8 in the nation, ouch! The worst state was Washington, while the best state was Nevada. New York came in #7 and Pennsylvania came in #11.

 

 


Do You Know A Road That Has The Worst Potholes?

So now we look at our own commute. What road here in Jersey do you think has the worst potholes? Is it a local road in your community? Is it maybe a county or state road? Let us know where you have the bumps, we can help each other

 

