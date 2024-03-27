6 Completely Valid Reasons to Not Eat Pork Roll

I can assure you that there is absolutely no exaggeration in that title you just read.

Every single thing you are about to read is absolutely valid...

Okay, maybe not, but I still stand by this reason.

When I grab a breakfast sandwich at one of my favorite places in Toms River, I always get bacon, egg, and cheese with salt, pepper, and ketchup on an everything bagel. I don't think I have ever ordered a Pork Roll, egg, and cheese.

This is usually met with a suspicious eye raise by anyone I'm with.

How can I, a proud Jersey Girl, not prefer Pork Roll over any other breakfast meat?

I don't have a good reason for this, I guess we can chalk it up to personal preference.

Is it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham?

Now, my North Jersey friends we need to have a serious conversation about the fact that you are perfectly fine with living a lie.

Taylor Pork Roll Shoprite loading...

Do you see the word "ham" written anywhere on there?

I'll answer that for you, no you don't.

Back when John Taylor created Pork Roll he tried to label it as ham, but it did not meet all of the requirements to be called ham.

If you want to keep being wrong, feel free to call it Taylor Ham...the rest of the state will just judge you a little for it.

Now onto the reason you came here...

Pork Roll may be the unofficial/official food of New Jersey, but you really should stop eating it.

Don't believe me?

Read these very legitimate and non-sarcastic reasons.

