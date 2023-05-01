🔵 Monmouth County Historical Commission hosting A Weekend in Old Monmouth

🔵 You will be able to explore 50 historical sites and buildings

🔵 It's a two-day period open to the public for free

Similar to Huey Lewis & The News, you have the opportunity to go Back in Time just in Monmouth County and coming up this weekend!

A Weekend in Old Monmouth takes places on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7 and it will allow you to explore 50 Monmouth County historic sites including museums and buildings, thanks to the Monmouth County Historical Commission.

"It's a wonderful opportunity for a family to visit the historical sites, whether in their own neighborhood or somewhere in another region of the county," John Fabiano, Executive Director of the Monmouth County Historical Commission said.

You don't need to go 88 mph in your vehicle to go back in time (and then Back to the Future), you just need to head to Monmouth County this coming weekend.

Fabiano explains that while many people know about the Battle of Monmouth during the Revolutionary War, there's some very interesting local history as well.

"There are other small historical societies that do a fantastic job of interpreting their local history," Fabiano said.

You can go at your own pace and hit however many sites as you want and in whatever order you want.

"This is a self-guided tour, you can follow our GIS map online which has information about the individual sites and a suggested tour route," Fabiano said.

“A Weekend in Old Monmouth” tour will take place on Saturday, May 6, from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm and on Sunday, May 7, from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

These are all of the 50 locations you can tour this coming weekend.

All Saints Memorial Church, Middletown

Allaire Historic Village, Wall Township

Allen House, Shrewsbury Borough

Allentown Presbyterian Church, Allentown

Baird Homestead, Millstone Township

Battery Lewis, Hartshorne Park, Highlands

Burrowes Mansion Museum, Matawan

Christ Church, Shrewsbury Borough

Covenhoven House, Freehold Borough

Craig House at Monmouth Battlefield, Freehold Township

Crawford House, Tinton Falls

Dr. Cooke's Medical Office, Holmdel

Eatontown Historical Museum, Eatontown

Friends Meeting House, Shrewsbury Borough

Great Auditorium, Ocean Grove, Neptune Township

Grover House, Middletown

Holmes-Hendrickson House, Holmdel

InfoAge Science Museum (Camp Evans), Wall Township

Jewish Heritage Museum of Monmouth County, Freehold Township

Joseph Murray Farmhouse, Middletown

Keyport Fire Museum, Keyport

Keyport Historical Society, Keyport

Longstreet Farm (Historic), Holmdel

Marlpit Hall, Middletown

Monmouth Boat Club, Red Bank

Monmouth County Historical Association Museum, Freehold Borough

Montrose Schoolhouse, Colts Neck

National Guard Museum, Sea Girt

Oakley Farm House, Freehold Township

Ocean Grove Historical Museum, Neptune Township

Old First Church, Middletown

Old Tennent Church, Manalapan

Old Wall Historical Society, Wall Township

Old Yellow Meeting House, Upper Freehold Township

Parker Homestead, Little Silver

Portland Place (Historic), Highlands

Red Bank Woman's Club, Red Bank

Roosevelt Borough (Jersey Homesteads Historic District), Roosevelt

Saint Catharine Church, Spring Lake

Seabright Lawn Tennis and Cricket Club, Rumson

Shrewsbury Historical Museum, Shrewsbury Borough

Squan Village Historical Society Museum, Manasquan

Stephen Crane House, Asbury Park

Strauss Mansion Museum, Atlantic Highlands

Taylor-Butler House, Middletown

Township of Ocean Historical Museum, Ocean Township

T. Thomas Fortune House, Red Bank

Twin Lights Museum, Highlands

Village Inn, Englishtown

Walnford (Historic), Upper Freehold Township

