A hidden gem restaurant is a special, often overlooked spot that surprises people with how good it is. It’s usually not flashy or widely known, but locals or lucky visitors know it serves exceptional food, warm service, and genuine character.

These restaurants often fly under the radar, tucked away on a quiet street, family-run, or small in size, but they leave a big impression because of their authentic flavors and welcoming atmosphere. In short, a hidden gem is the kind of place you’re thrilled to discover and eager to tell others about.

According to a recent article from Lovefood, the restaurant in New Jersey selected as the best hidden gem is located in Monmouth County. The Belford Bistro in Belford, New Jersey. "Run by a chef couple, this quietly amazing neighborhood bistro, based in a strip mall, produces gourmet-style New American dishes. The inside feels luxe and classy – all white tablecloths and styled lighting – and the food is high-end, well-balanced fare. With fresh, house-made pasta just a mile and a half from the New York ferry, this is an under-the-radar spot well worth celebrating."

While we are at it, do you have a "hidden gem" restaurant you love? Yes, I know if you tell us where it is, it won't be a "hidden" gem, but why keep this delicious information all to yourself? So let us know where you recommend as a "hidden gem" worth checking out.

CLICK HERE if you would like to see the list of the best "hidden gem" restaurants around the nation. Maybe a road trip is calling?

