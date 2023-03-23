New Jersey man indicted in stabbing of woman in Brick

⚖️ Manchester man indicted on charges related to stabbing in Brick

An Ocean County Grand Jury has indicted a Manchester Township resident on several charges including attempted murder of a woman who was stabbed several times in Brick Township.

The attack occurred on Jan. 5 along Cherry Quay Road in Brick in an area where police responded after seeing a vehicle with two flat tires in a parking lot around 5:30 p.m.

As police pulled into the lot, they found a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds on the ground next to the vehicle.

She was brought to the hospital and later released but had to later be re-admitted due to some complications, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Investigators charged 35-year-old Harry Bray with the attack and was arrested that night. He has been held at Ocean County Jail since then.

He was indicted on the charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

