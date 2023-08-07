Leaving New Jersey: Where People Choose to Live Next

You're likely familiar with the U.S. Census Bureau and its once-in-a-decade population count, which determines House of Representative seats. Yet, what many of us overlook is their annual work – conducting over a hundred surveys, sifting through the latest facts about America's people, places, and economy.

In their most recent report, they tracked individuals from New Jersey who relocated to new destinations.

The team at Stacker has neatly compiled an easily digestible list highlighting the top 40 destinations for New Jersey residents. Here's their concise rundown of the ten most popular states from that list, along with relevant statistics, depicting where residents moved between 2015 and 2019: (And unsurprisingly, the top two destinations are as expected.)

#10. Delaware

Moved from New Jersey to Delaware: 6,955 (3.0% of residents that moved)

Moved from Delaware to New Jersey: 1,066

New Jersey is the #9 most common destination for people moving from Delaware.

#9. Maryland

Moved from New Jersey to Maryland: 8,021 (3.5% of residents that moved)

Moved from Maryland to New Jersey: 3,772

New Jersey is the #12 most common destination from Maryland.

#8. Georgia

Moved from New Jersey to Georgia: 8,455 (3.7% of residents that moved)

Moved from Georgia to New Jersey: 1,915

New Jersey is the #25 most common destination from Georgia.

#7. Virginia

Moved from New Jersey to Virginia: 9,511 (4.1% of residents that moved)

Moved from Virginia to New Jersey: 4,810

New Jersey is the #17 most common destination from Virginia.

#6. Texas

Moved from New Jersey to Texas: 10,319 (4.5% of residents that moved)

Moved from Texas to New Jersey: 4,489

New Jersey is the #31 most common destination from Texas.

#5. California

Moved from New Jersey to California: 10,812 (4.7% of residents that moved)

Moved from California to New Jersey: 9,155

New Jersey is the #21 most common destination from California.

#4. North Carolina

Moved from New Jersey to North Carolina: 15,297 (6.7% of residents that moved)

Moved from North Carolina to New Jersey: 4,294

New Jersey is the #16 most common destination from North Carolina.

#3. Florida

Moved from New Jersey to Florida: 28,222 (12.3% of residents that moved)

Moved from Florida to New Jersey: 12,032

New Jersey is the #14 most common destination from Florida.

#2. New York

Moved from New Jersey to New York: 31,942 (13.9% of residents that moved)

Moved from New York to New Jersey: 58,664

New Jersey is the #1 most common destination from New York.

#1. Pennsylvania

Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania: 43,295 (18.9% of residents that moved)

Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey: 22,445

New Jersey is the #3 most common destination from Pennsylvania.

See the complete Stacker list here.

