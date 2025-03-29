Joann Fabrics is Closing, Now They’re Not Accepting These In New Jersey Stores

The closure of Joann Fabrics stores across New Jersey signifies a major shift for the crafting community, as the retailer faces bankruptcy and liquidation.

If you love sewing, knitting, painting or some other sort of crafting, your opportunity to stock up on supplies is here. It's one of my favorite places. New Jersey Joann Fabrics and Craft stores will be closing.

As we previously reported, JOANN filed for bankruptcy for the second time in less than a year back in January. They will be closing all of their stores.

The Joann's I always use is the one on Hooper Avenue in Toms River. This is a liquidation store. They stopped accepting gift cards.

What is Joann Fabrics no longer accepting at New Jersey stores?

Credit cards are no longer accepted in New Jersey stores. Cash only for purchases.

Joann's recently answered these Frequently Asked Questions that customers might have about the closing and questions about gift cards and credit cards.

JOANN Fabric and Crafts restructuring website: "Following a comprehensive sale process and auction, GA Group together with the Prepetition Term Loan Agent, has been selected as the winning bidder to acquire substantially all of JOANN’s assets. In connection with this agreement, subject to Bankruptcy Court approval of the transaction, the winning bidders plan to begin winding down the Company's operations and conduct going-out-of-business sales at all store locations. "

The 11 stores in New Jersey that are stated to close are Deptford, Lawrenceville, Mays Landing, Mount Laurel, Roxbury (Succasunna), Toms River, Cherry Hill, Woodbridge, Paramus, Riverdale and Shrewsbury.

It's so sad to see all these big box stores closing. I remember when stores like these were packed with people on a Saturday or Sunday, now with in the last couple of years, it's been empty. I will miss Joann's.

