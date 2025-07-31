Are you not familiar with iconic Jersey Mike's Subs? Let me give you a quick review of this Jersey-based food giant. Jersey Mike’s Subs began in 1956 as a small sandwich shop called Mike’s Submarines in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. Known for its fresh ingredients and authentic East Coast-style subs, the shop quickly developed a loyal local following.

In 1975, a 17-year-old employee named Peter Cancro bought the store with the help of a family friend and began expanding the brand. He renamed it Jersey Mike’s to reflect its roots and started franchising in 1987. Since then, the company has grown into a national chain with thousands of locations across the U.S., all while staying true to its original emphasis on quality, service, and community.

How Many Jersey Mike's Locations Are There in America?

According to data from the company's official website, there are approximately 144 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in New Jersey. For broader context, there were about 3,051 locations across the U.S. as of December 11, 2024.

My Top 3 picks at Jersey Mike's may not be your favorite, but I love them. Let me list my picks before we take a look at a "Food Writers" Top 8.

BLT

Stickball Special (Provolone, ham, and salami)

Chicken Salad Sub

Top 8 Jersey Mike's Subs ranked

Food writer Dani Zoeller from Food Republic ranked the Top 8 Jersey Mike's Subs. Let's see if your list compares.

8. Tuna Fish

7. Stickball Special

6. The Veggie

5. Jersey Shore's Favorite

4. The Original Favorite

3. Turkey and Provolone

2. Mike's Famous Philly

1. Club Sub

How does this list look to you? Agree, disagree, some picks you like?

