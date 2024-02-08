Is this really a law in New Jersey? Did you ever think about this? I honestly haven't.

We have two dogs but at one time we had four, that was a lot.

How many dogs can you have in New Jersey?

New Jersey does not have any laws for how many dogs you have. However some restrictions may apply depending on where you live in the Garden State. Depending on certain counties, municipalities, or cities.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

There are certain borough codes like Midland Park, they allow no more than three dogs to a household such as Saddle River, Glen Roc, and Alpha, according to getjerry.com. This is sort of weird, Shamong Township has a maximum dog limit of 15. WOW.

The best way is to check to see in your town borough if it is a law or a specific number of dogs you are allowed to have. I know checking into Ocean County, there is no specific law for the amount of dogs you have.

Sue Moll, Townsquare Media Sue Moll, Townsquare Media loading...

Having dogs is a little piece of heaven. I'm not sure about having cats, I've never had one. But, dogs - my dogs are my loves. They're not dogs in our house, they are like our human children. They can go everywhere we go in the house. They are not restricted to one area of the house, they have full range of everything.

Dogs are a privilege and I know by the many I have adopted, they found me. There is nothing better than a dog kiss or the excitement when I walk in the house and they run to me every time.

LOOK: 35 Vintage Cereals That Perfectly Captured Pop Culture Moments Movies and TV shows have always found ways to partner with cereal companies as part of their promotion strategy. While some may have come up with a giveaway in boxes, others went big by having their own cereal connected to the movie or TV show title. Here are vintage cereals that were used to promote some of pop culture's biggest moments (and some you probably forgot about). Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll