This Historic New Jersey Pizzeria Has Been Serving Slices for Over a Century
Is there ever a bad time to talk about pizza? One of the most popular foods in the world is loved by billions of people. Here in America, we have some of the best pizza shops on planet earth, but did you know we have some pizza shops that have been serving delicious slices for over a century now?
I found a story this week by Wilder Shaw for Cheapism that discusses the "oldest pizza shops in America," and to no surprise, one of the historic pizza shops is right here in New Jersey and has been serving slices for over 100 years.
According to the Cheapism post, "Are you a fan of history? Better yet, are you a fan of pizza? Best of all, are you right in the middle of that very strange Venn diagram? Then it’s time to hit the virtual road for a quick tour of the best and oldest pizzerias in America. Here are 15 pizza shops, mostly located on the East Coast, worthy of your bucket list."
15 of the Oldest Pizza Shops in America
Lombardi’s Pizza: New York- Established: 1905
Papa’s Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, New Jersey- Established: 1912
O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria: Utica, New York- Established: 1914
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana: New Haven, Connecticut- Established: 1925
Regina Pizzeria: Boston- Established: 1926
Marra’s Italian Restaurant: Philadelphia- Established: 1927
Alex’s Washington Gardens: Highwood- Illinois- Established: 1932
Santarpio's Pizza: Boston- Established: 1933
Patsy’s Pizzeria: New York- Established: 1933
Modern Apizza: New Haven, Connecticut- Established: 1934
Tommaso's Ristorante Italiano: San Francisco- Established: 1935
Denino's Pizzeria & Tavern: Staten Island, New York- Established: 1937
L&B Spumoni Gardens: Brooklyn, New York- Established: 1939
Pizzeria Uno: Chicago- Established: 1943
Barone’s: Los Angeles- Established: 1945
What is the Most Popular Pizza Topping?
Well, this topic has been discussed since the first pizza was cooked in Europe. Everyone has an opinion, but one topping is the top of the "food chain," pun intended! According to Pizza Today, Pepperoni is the most popular.
The Top 5 Pizza Toppings in the US are:
- Pepperoni
- Sausage
- Mushroom
- Extra Cheese
- Bacon
