Is there ever a bad time to talk about pizza? One of the most popular foods in the world is loved by billions of people. Here in America, we have some of the best pizza shops on planet earth, but did you know we have some pizza shops that have been serving delicious slices for over a century now?

I found a story this week by Wilder Shaw for Cheapism that discusses the "oldest pizza shops in America," and to no surprise, one of the historic pizza shops is right here in New Jersey and has been serving slices for over 100 years.

According to the Cheapism post, "Are you a fan of history? Better yet, are you a fan of pizza? Best of all, are you right in the middle of that very strange Venn diagram? Then it’s time to hit the virtual road for a quick tour of the best and oldest pizzerias in America. Here are 15 pizza shops, mostly located on the East Coast, worthy of your bucket list."

15 of the Oldest Pizza Shops in America

Lombardi’s Pizza: New York- Established: 1905

Papa’s Tomato Pies: Robbinsville, New Jersey- Established: 1912

O’Scugnizzo Pizzeria: Utica, New York- Established: 1914

Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana: New Haven, Connecticut- Established: 1925

Regina Pizzeria: Boston- Established: 1926

Marra’s Italian Restaurant: Philadelphia- Established: 1927

Alex’s Washington Gardens: Highwood- Illinois- Established: 1932

Santarpio's Pizza: Boston- Established: 1933

Patsy’s Pizzeria: New York- Established: 1933

Modern Apizza: New Haven, Connecticut- Established: 1934

Tommaso's Ristorante Italiano: San Francisco- Established: 1935

Denino's Pizzeria & Tavern: Staten Island, New York- Established: 1937

L&B Spumoni Gardens: Brooklyn, New York- Established: 1939

Pizzeria Uno: Chicago- Established: 1943

Barone’s: Los Angeles- Established: 1945

What is the Most Popular Pizza Topping?

Well, this topic has been discussed since the first pizza was cooked in Europe. Everyone has an opinion, but one topping is the top of the "food chain," pun intended! According to Pizza Today, Pepperoni is the most popular.

The Top 5 Pizza Toppings in the US are:

Pepperoni Sausage Mushroom Extra Cheese Bacon

Pizza Canva loading...

