Have You Been To Frenchtown New Jersey? It’s Worth A Visit!

When was the last time you visited Hunterdon County, New Jersey? Have you ever been to Frenchtown? This town along the Delaware River has been named to a list of small towns around America that are worth a visit, including right here in the Garden State.

The best of small-town America

Love Exploring posted a recent article that talked about "small-town" America and places to visit. "In every US state, there are plenty of overlooked places, from relaxed spots with an Old West vibe to smart villages packed with galleries and boutiques."

 

When it comes to New Jersey, Love Exploring selected a town in Hunterdon County that's located along the Delaware River. The small town of Frenchtown was selected as a great place to visit. "Gloriously quaint, the main area of this small town has a distinctly European feel about it, with streets lined with little cafés. The town celebrates its French heritage with a big Bastille Day bash in summer and the outdoors is a pull all year-round. The town spreads out along the Delaware River and it's a popular place for cycling too."

 

According to the town website, Frenchtown has a deep history. "Frenchtown Borough was formed by an act of the New Jersey Legislature on April 4, 1867. CLICK HERE  to read about the history of this lovely Hunterdon County small town. "Frenchtown’s connection to the arts goes back to the 1930s when authors James Agee and Nathanael West decided it was a good place to write."

 

For more on things to do in the wonderful New Jersey small-town, CLICK HERE  for details on things to do in Frenchtown and surrounding communities in Hunterdon County. If you have any tips please share them with us and post your Frenchtown comments below.

 

