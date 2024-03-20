Exciting! New Bath House Is Coming To The Seaside Heights Boardwalk!

Do you like to get the salt and sand off of yourself after a day at the beach? Would you like a place to change out of that wet suit and take a nice shower? Then you will be happy to hear that Seaside Heights is adding a "bath house" to the boardwalk for visitors once again. According to a recent NJ.com article, New Jersey Congressman Chris Smith said the money (federal funding) will go towards rebuilding the Hiering Avenue bath house which was destroyed during Superstorm Sandy in 2012, so it's a long overdue restoration but good news for visitors. Everyone is excited.

According to NJ.com, "Plans are in the works to build public restrooms, showers and changing rooms for beachgoers in Seaside Heights, to be paid for with $1.6 million in federal funding, U.S. House Rep. Chris Smith announced."

This is going to be a great convenience for beachgoers and a welcome addition to the boardwalk in Seaside Heights. In addition, Congressman Smith added that the project will also provide "lockers and a viewing deck that is accessible to disabled persons, and related storage."

So look for this addition in the months to come and it will be a great addition along with all the other rebuilding projects that have gone on in Seaside Heights since the horrible damage to the community during Superstorm Sandy. There is no word to when exactly the work will begin but we will try to keep you posted as to when the "bath house" is ready and able to be used by beachgoers.

