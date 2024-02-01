Exciting Changes for Six Flags Great Adventure for 2024

Spring and SUMMER will be here before we know it. I'm ready for Six Flags Great Adventure.

Two of my favorite rides at Six Flags are Skull Mountain and The Dark Knight, both indoor roller coasters. The very first roller coaster my daughter was ever on was Skull Mountain, so it will always have those good feelings for me.

It's funny we did a Shawn & Sue poll and Skull Mountain won as your favorite indoor roller coaster against The Dark Knight. Skull Mountain is the "big winner". My husband loves Skull Mountain, he'd always choose this one.

My daughter would choose The Dark Knight. Several of her friends love Skull Mountain more. Skull Mountain seems like a regular coaster compared to a wild mouse roller coaster in The Dark Knight. Then of course that loud horn at the end of The Dark Knight always gets me all the time. I know it's there but it still gets me to this day. But, of course, there is more than just those two fabulous coasters at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, NJ is wrapping up Holiday in the Park and getting ready for another great season at Six Flags for 2024.

3 Exciting Changes Coming to Six Flags Great Adventure for the 2024 Season

#1 - According to patch.com, a brand new roller coaster called The Flash just in time to celebrate Six Flag Great Adventure 50th Birthday celebration.

#2 - Glamping at the Wild Safari will be available at Six Flags Great Adventure. You can now stay over night at Six Flags Great Adventure for the 2024 Season. How exciting?

#3 - The Wild Safari off-road adventure will begin again in the 2024 season. During the pandemic they stopped the Safari off-road adventure and opened up the drive-thru safari.

