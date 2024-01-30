Do You Know the Story Behind Manahawkin, NJ’s Bridge to Nowhere?

Who knew? This is why I love New Jersey. There are so many cool things I find out about the Garden State everyday.

There is a bridge to nowhere in New Jersey. It's captured locals and visitors to New Jersey. It's a path in Manahawkin and from this path you can see the RT. 72 bridge, but this one mysteriously ends.

According to jerseyshoreonline.com, there are several stories that led to this bridge to nowhere. The stories are possibilities of a housing development but then halted, also possibly an alternate route to LBI and the Mainland , and some other stories behind this mysterious bridge to no where.

If you're wondering how to get here to this spot, I hear it's a great spot for crabbing or fishing, turn right onto Stafford Avenue from Route 72 East.

theempressmyra, youtube theempressmyra, youtube loading...

Check out this video on youtube (TheeEmpressMyra):

The unfinished development, according to jerseyshoreonline.com, sounds really cool. Someone was saying they wanted to build a lagoon community like we see in so many communities here in Ocean County. The story is the builder ran into some unseen issues, possibly with building on the wetlands.

theempressmyra, youtube theempressmyra, youtube loading...

How cool would this bridge to now where be for Southern Ocean County. It would be another access off the island incase of emergencies or all that traffic that happens in the summertime on RT. 72. There needs to be another way on and off of the island and this would be perfect for the locals and the visitors that come to the Jersey Shore. Especially for locals that have to deal with that traffic especially on the weekends to just head to the grocery store.

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics . Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker