Do Not Touch These Things if you See Them on a New Jersey Beach

Just in time for beach time, soon here at the Jersey Shore.

Researchers are urging beach-goers not to touch a bright blue and silver sea slug that are on Texas Beaches.

The sea slugs may be tiny, but a marine biologist warns that their sting feels like needles "scraping across your skin" and the pain can last up to three hours. They can sting in the water or even after they come ashore and die. Blue dragons live in the Atlantic, Pacific and Indian oceans, but their habitat is expanding, according to American Oceans, an advocacy group that aims to educate the public about marine species.

According to nbcnews.com, blue dragons sail on the surface of the ocean feeding on toxins from the Portuguese man-of-war and other jellyfish-like organisms.

Springtime and early summer these slugs blow ashore with the potential to release dangerous toxins upon beachgoers.

Scientists say, "It's likely with warming temperatures, they expect the blue dragon's range to expand over time." "They are just noticing them more and more."

These little things are so tiny. From what I'm reading, it's literally 1" and it looks adorable, but please "DO NOT TOUCH IT" if you see it on our beaches.

Will we see these blue dragons sea slugs wash up on Jersey Beaches?

Researchers say, "we could." Remember if you see one of these little sea slugs, do not pick them up. We all want to pick up stuff at the beach, thinking they're cute or maybe a shell, but stay clear from these.

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche Gallery Credit: Stacker