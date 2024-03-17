How exciting, it's time for New Jersey's favorite Drive-In to open for another great season. This drive-in is always fun with new movies on the "big" screen almost every weekend.

There's always a double feature at the Delsea Drive-In and sometimes a triple feature. General admission is $12.50 + online ticketing fee and children 3 years and younger are free. Ticketing for the drive-in is sold by screens and not individual movies. Tickets are needed for all occupants of the vehicle over the age of 3.

When is the Delsea Drive-In Theatre Opening for the 2024 Season?

From Delsea Drive-in Facebook page:

"Everybody, it’s time to shake off the hibernation and get ready for the warmer seasons! We are excited to announce that the 2024 season of the DDI is finally here and ready to go. We’re hoping to reopen the weekend of March 29th, if the weather permits. The tentative movie lineup for that weekend is:

“Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (PG-13) with “Anyone but You” (R)

and

“Wonka” (PG) with “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” (PG-13)"

Delsea Drive-In has a snack bar with candy and of course, popcorn.

I remember growing up how much I loved the drive-in with my parents in our station wagon. We'd load up in the big car to watch the big screen. We would wear our pajamas and eat popcorn and loved every minute of it. I don't think my daughter has ever been to the drive-in, it's time I take her. She would love it. If you've never been to a drive-in, go this year.

The Delsea Drive-In closed in 1987 after many, many years of being open and then re-opened in 2004. Delsea Drive-In is New Jersey's only drive-in movie theater.

