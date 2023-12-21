If you live in the Philadelphia area you may have had the opportunity to dine at "honeygrow" restaurant. The restaurant chain got its start in the Philadelphia area and now they are bringing the chain to Toms River.

According to the chain, "Brace yourselves, Toms River – something delicious is coming your way! honeygrow, a Philadelphia-based fast-casual restaurant known for wholesome, simple, and made-to-order stir-frys, salads, and honeybars, is scheduled to open its doors to customers at the Simon-owned Ocean County Mall in Toms River, NJ on December 21, 2023."

I have not had a chance to visit honeygrow restaurant but I definitely will put it on my "to visit" list. They have several dishes that look delicious. Some stir-fry dishes I wanna try include "Miso Garlic Chicken Stir-fry", "Spicy Garlic", "Garlic Butter Shrimp", "Sweet Soy Five Spice", "Red Coconut Curry", "Garlic Butter Chicken", "Sesame Garlic", and "Create Your Own".

They also include "vegan" foods if you are looking to go meatless. They also have a complete salad menu as well.

The "honey bar" has a variety of tempting desserts to enjoy. Varieties like "cheesecake", "fruit + granola", "the cobbler", "apple pie", "brownie crumble", "and create your own".

Founder Justin Rosenberg had this to say about the honeygrow chain "Our latest venture in Toms River is more than just a restaurant opening; it's a celebration of our remarkable journey as a team. Now with 40 locations, this year has been a whirlwind of growth and achievement for honeygrow, and this expansion is an exciting leap as we unite our restaurants in the northern and southern corners of the state. We're actively looking for more opportunities throughout New Jersey, eager to strengthen our brand and continue this incredible adventure."

The new Toms River honeygrow, located at 1201 Hooper Avenue, will open on Thursday, December 21st.

