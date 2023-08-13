NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/13

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current Risk Low Waves 1 - 3 feet Winds From the West

7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)

6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots) Ocean Temperature 66° - 77°

(Normal 72° - 82°) Air Temperature 82° - 89° Sunrise/Sunset 6:05am - 7:57pm UV Index 8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK

Sandy Hook Bay High

Sun 6:31a Low

Sun 12:25p High

Sun 6:47p Low

Mon 1:20a LONG BRANCH

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:05a Low

Sun 11:49a High

Sun 6:21p Low

Mon 12:44a MANASQUAN INLET

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:19a Low

Sun 12:01p High

Sun 6:35p Low

Mon 12:56a SEASIDE HEIGHTS

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:01a Low

Sun 11:53a High

Sun 6:17p Low

Mon 12:48a SEASIDE PARK

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 10:11a Low

Sun 4:30p High

Sun 10:27p Low

Mon 5:25a BARNEGAT INLET

Barnegat Bay High

Sun 6:22a Low

Sun 12:19p High

Sun 6:38p Low

Mon 1:25a MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE

Manahawkin Bay High

Sun 9:18a Low

Sun 4:04p High

Sun 9:34p Low

Mon 4:59a LITTLE EGG INLET

Great Bay High

Sun 7:07a Low

Sun 12:49p High

Sun 7:31p Low

Mon 1:59a ATLANTIC CITY

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:14a Low

Sun 12:01p High

Sun 6:32p Low

Mon 1:10a OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE

Townsends Inlet High

Sun 6:32a Low

Sun 12:19p High

Sun 6:59p Low

Mon 1:30a WILDWOOD CREST

Atlantic Ocean High

Sun 6:32a Low

Sun 12:14p High

Sun 6:52p Low

Mon 1:22a CAPE MAY

Delaware Bay High

Sun 7:21a Low

Sun 1:04p High

Sun 7:41p Low

Mon 2:13a

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

