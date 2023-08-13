NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/13

NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/13

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Advisories

--None at this time.

At the Shore

Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning

Rip Current RiskLow
Waves1 - 3 feet
WindsFrom the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
Ocean Temperature66° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
Air Temperature82° - 89°
Sunrise/Sunset6:05am - 7:57pm
UV Index8 (Very High)

Tide Times

SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay		High
Sun 6:31a		Low
Sun 12:25p		High
Sun 6:47p		Low
Mon 1:20a		 
LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:05a		Low
Sun 11:49a		High
Sun 6:21p		Low
Mon 12:44a		 
MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:19a		Low
Sun 12:01p		High
Sun 6:35p		Low
Mon 12:56a		 
SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:01a		Low
Sun 11:53a		High
Sun 6:17p		Low
Mon 12:48a		 
SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 10:11a		Low
Sun 4:30p		High
Sun 10:27p		Low
Mon 5:25a		 
BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay		High
Sun 6:22a		Low
Sun 12:19p		High
Sun 6:38p		Low
Mon 1:25a		 
MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay		High
Sun 9:18a		Low
Sun 4:04p		High
Sun 9:34p		Low
Mon 4:59a		 
LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay		High
Sun 7:07a		Low
Sun 12:49p		High
Sun 7:31p		Low
Mon 1:59a		 
ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:14a		Low
Sun 12:01p		High
Sun 6:32p		Low
Mon 1:10a		 
OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet		High
Sun 6:32a		Low
Sun 12:19p		High
Sun 6:59p		Low
Mon 1:30a		 
WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean		High
Sun 6:32a		Low
Sun 12:14p		High
Sun 6:52p		Low
Mon 1:22a		 
CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay		High
Sun 7:21a		Low
Sun 1:04p		High
Sun 7:41p		Low
Mon 2:13a		 

Marine Forecast

From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly

TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.

TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.

MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.

TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.

TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.

WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.

THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.

Plan Your Trip

Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

5 reasons why local summer at the Jersey Shore is overrated

Locals talk about local summer, but is it really worth the hype? Here's why you should reconsider that late season trip and wait until summer returns next year.

Great Jersey Shore Beaches Snubbed On The Top 50 Best Beach Towns List

Point Pleasant Beach NJ: 11 most popular spots

The oceanside location of Point Pleasant Beach has been a source of enjoyment for centuries.

The first permanent boardwalk was built in 1915 and in the late 1920’s, Orlo Jenkinson built Jenkinson’s Pavilion and Swimming Pool. 

Over the past 100 years or so, the community has grown into a vibrant resort destination for state residents and tourists, alike.
Filed Under: New Jersey Weather, NJ beach weather
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM