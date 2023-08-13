NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Sun 8/13
Advisories
--None at this time.
At the Shore
Current conditions and forecast as of Sun morning
|Rip Current Risk
|Low
|Waves
|1 - 3 feet
|Winds
|From the West
7 - 14 mph (Gust 18 mph)
6 - 12 knots (Gust 16 knots)
|Ocean Temperature
|66° - 77°
(Normal 72° - 82°)
|Air Temperature
|82° - 89°
|Sunrise/Sunset
|6:05am - 7:57pm
|UV Index
|8 (Very High)
Tide Times
|SANDY HOOK
Sandy Hook Bay
|High
Sun 6:31a
|Low
Sun 12:25p
|High
Sun 6:47p
|Low
Mon 1:20a
|LONG BRANCH
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:05a
|Low
Sun 11:49a
|High
Sun 6:21p
|Low
Mon 12:44a
|MANASQUAN INLET
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:19a
|Low
Sun 12:01p
|High
Sun 6:35p
|Low
Mon 12:56a
|SEASIDE HEIGHTS
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:01a
|Low
Sun 11:53a
|High
Sun 6:17p
|Low
Mon 12:48a
|SEASIDE PARK
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 10:11a
|Low
Sun 4:30p
|High
Sun 10:27p
|Low
Mon 5:25a
|BARNEGAT INLET
Barnegat Bay
|High
Sun 6:22a
|Low
Sun 12:19p
|High
Sun 6:38p
|Low
Mon 1:25a
|MANAHAWKIN BRIDGE
Manahawkin Bay
|High
Sun 9:18a
|Low
Sun 4:04p
|High
Sun 9:34p
|Low
Mon 4:59a
|LITTLE EGG INLET
Great Bay
|High
Sun 7:07a
|Low
Sun 12:49p
|High
Sun 7:31p
|Low
Mon 1:59a
|ATLANTIC CITY
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:14a
|Low
Sun 12:01p
|High
Sun 6:32p
|Low
Mon 1:10a
|OCEAN DRIVE BRIDGE
Townsends Inlet
|High
Sun 6:32a
|Low
Sun 12:19p
|High
Sun 6:59p
|Low
Mon 1:30a
|WILDWOOD CREST
Atlantic Ocean
|High
Sun 6:32a
|Low
Sun 12:14p
|High
Sun 6:52p
|Low
Mon 1:22a
|CAPE MAY
Delaware Bay
|High
Sun 7:21a
|Low
Sun 1:04p
|High
Sun 7:41p
|Low
Mon 2:13a
Marine Forecast
From the National Weather Service, Mt. Holly
TODAY: S winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming SW late this morning and afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. A slight chance of showers early this morning. Patchy fog early this morning with vsby 1 to 3 NM.
TONIGHT: W winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON: N winds around 5 kt, becoming S in the afternoon. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds.
MON NIGHT: S winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas around 2 ft. S swell around 2 ft at 4 seconds. Showers likely in the evening, then showers likely with a chance of tstms after midnight.
TUE: SW winds 5 to 10 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. Showers likely with a chance of tstms in the morning, then a chance of showers and tstms in the afternoon.
TUE NIGHT: SW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Seas 3 to 4 ft. S swell 2 to 4 ft at 5 seconds. A chance of showers in the evening.
WED: NW winds 5 to 10 kt, becoming S in the evening, then becoming W after midnight. Seas 2 to 4 ft.
THU: W winds around 5 kt, becoming S 10 to 15 kt. Seas 2 to 4 ft. Winds and seas higher in and near tstms.
Plan Your Trip
Data on this page amalgamated from several sources, including the National Weather Service (weather), National Ocean Service (tides), U.S. Naval Observatory (sun), and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (UV index).
Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. The Shore Report is generated semi-automatically daily at 5 a.m. from mid-May to late September. Follow Dan's weather blog, Facebook page, and Twitter feed for your latest forecast and realtime weather updates.