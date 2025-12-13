Believe it or not, this spot isn’t just the oldest intact bar in Ocean County—it holds the title of the oldest surviving bar of its kind in the entire United States. Cedar Bridge Tavern, originally constructed in 1740, has been standing for nearly three centuries, quietly holding onto stories from early American life.

Today, the property is maintained by the Ocean County Parks and Recreation Department and sits tucked within the natural landscape bordering Bass River State Forest. According to the county’s own historical notes, the tavern is even rumored to have witnessed the last skirmish of the Revolutionary War, which occurred on December 27, 1782.

I recently made the trip myself to see this landmark up close, and it genuinely felt like stepping into a preserved slice of both local and national history. If you plan a visit, it’s worth checking the operating hours beforehand so you can actually go inside the tavern.

The interior features historical exhibits, artifacts, and informational displays that help bring its long past to life. Walking through the building, you can almost feel the weight of the years and imagine the people who gathered there during colonial times.

The site is located in Barnegat Township, not far from the Warren Grove area. Be prepared for a bit of an adventure getting there—the final stretch of the drive takes you down a dirt road for about a mile. It’s manageable, but taking it slow is definitely the way to go.

What makes Cedar Bridge Tavern so remarkable is how well-preserved it is after 283 years. That kind of longevity is rare, and standing there in front of it really drives home just how old and significant this landmark is. If you find yourself anywhere near Ocean County, it’s absolutely worth carving out time to experience this extraordinary historic treasure for yourself.

Take A Look At Photos Of The Historic Cedar Bridge Tavern