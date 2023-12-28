Brand New Lokotas Argentine Empanadas in Tuckerton, NJ

Brand New Lokotas Argentine Empanadas in Tuckerton, NJ

Shawn Michaels

There is a brand new flavor in Southern New Jersey and if you are looking for Argentinian food, then look no further than a new eatery in Ocean County to fill that void.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Unsplash.com Kristina Tripkovic
loading...

 

 

What is an Empanada?

According to the Farmers Almanac, "Empanadas are a Spanish or Latin-American pastry turnover filled with savory ingredients that are either baked or fried." Empanadas are delicious and have a nice savory taste. They kind of remind me of perogies, but are filled with meats as opposed to just potato.

 

Unsplash.com Delfina Iacub
loading...

 

There is a brand new Argentine empanada eatery that has opened in Tuckerton. It's called Lokotas Argentine Empanadas and from the few times, I have driven by I see lots of customers in the shop.

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

Here are a few comments on Facebook

"Just had the empenadas this morning. They were amazing the flavor of the beef , spicy chicken and spicy chorizo were so good and the garlicky oil provided was also great . Highly recommend!" ~ Joanna

"OMG!! SOOOO GOOD!! The Cuban and the Guava and Cheese are my favs so far!! Everything is DELICIOUS!!" ~ Suzee

"We were there today everything was so good! We will be back! Congrats on your business venture, wishing you much success!" ~ Tara

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

Lokotas is located in Downtown Tuckerton on Route 9 and North Green Street, next to the Dynasty Diner. If you are looking for a different type of taste why not try out Lokotas Argentine Empanadas?

 

Shawn Michaels
loading...

 

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US

Stac﻿ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett

 

LOOK: Food history from the year you were born

From product innovations to major recalls, Stacker researched what happened in food history every year since 1921, according to news and government sources.
 

Gallery Credit: Joni Sweet

Filed Under: New Jersey, Facebook, Ocean County, Tuckerton, Route 9, shawn michaels
Categories: Featured, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM