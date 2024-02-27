America&#8217;s Best! This is the Most Charming Small Town in New Jersey &#x1f60d;

America’s Best! This is the Most Charming Small Town in New Jersey 😍

Unsplash.com Denise Johnson

So often we see stories that outline the "worst". Whether it is food, politics, money, etc. it's nice to see a list of the "best" and that's what Love Exploring did when they put together this list of the most charming small towns in America. These are the types of places you would love to raise a family in, vacation in, or maybe even retire in. It's the type of town we want to live in, in the United States. Are they disappearing? No but you may have to look just a little harder these days to find them.

 

Get our free mobile app

 

Unsplash.com Matt Artz
loading...

 

 

I have lived here in New Jersey my entire life and I love the Garden State. For a small state, we have several different looks that you can have if that's what you want. Want a beachfront town, we have it at the Jersey Shore. Want forest we have the Pinelands. Like urban (city) skylines, we have many. Are you looking for small towns or larger municipalities, well there are many options. So as you can see, New Jersey does have a lot of options. So what about Jersey's "most charming small town"? This is not an easy one, but Love Exploring put together the "Best of America" and for us, in the Garden State we have to head to the beach.

 

Unsplash.com Dan Mall
loading...

 

 

Love Exploring chose the beautiful shore town of Cape May as our "most charming small town" in New Jersey. "A stroll along the seafront is a must-do when visiting this charming coastal city, which has a population of around 4,000. Admired for its pristine beaches, the waterfront is also lined with pretty, colorful Victorian buildings. The preservation of these eye-catching structures helped the city earn its title of National Historic Landmark in 1976."

 

LOOK: Best public high schools in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in New Jersey using 2023 rankings from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

LOOK: Most commonly seen birds in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in New Jersey from Project FeederWatch.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

 

Filed Under: New Jersey, United States, Cape May, America, The Jersey Shore, Pinelands, The Garden State, Jersey
Categories: Featured, Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM