A Nat’l Study Says New Jersey is One of the Safest States in the US

Recent study reveals the best states for safety in America! Check out where your state stands in terms of law enforcement strength and more.

Safety means everything in our lives especially with our decisions with where we live and where we raise our families.

Where we live should absolutely be safe. We always check the neighborhoods, schools, and everything else when we move into a new neighborhood for safety and police activity, etc.

In a recent survey and study from datapanda.com, for every state in American, data just was released for 2024.

From datapanda.com: "By analyzing a host of safety indicators, such as law enforcement strength, rates of DUIs, unemployment rates, assault rates, and the number of mass shootings, among others, it is possible to discern the safety landscape across the states and derive a safety score between 0 to 100 for each state, where 100 represents the highest level of safety."

Good news for us in the Northeast of the United States, it appears safer with states like Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and New Hampshire.

New Jersey is in the top 10 of the safest states to live in the United States of America.

Where is New Jersey on the list of the safest states in the US?

New Jersey comes in at number two on the list. The top ten safest states in the US are Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa, Idaho, Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Massachusetts coming in at number one.

The numbers from datapanda.com are so close, New Jersey's Safety Index is a 79.4 and Massachusetts Safety Index is a 80.4. So close there at almost being the number one safest state in the America. Click here to check out all of the Safety Index numbers of each state and the statistics.

