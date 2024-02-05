6 Porch Light Colors and What They Mean in New Jersey

6 Porch Light Colors and What They Mean in New Jersey

lindsay hamm, getty images

In New Jersey, I see many of us using porch lights to show support for things and I think it's great. Did you ever wonder what the different colored lights meant? What do all these colors mean?

lindsay hamm, getty images
loading...

Of course, when it's holiday time like Christmas, Halloween, even Valentine's Day with the red light bulbs or orange for that special holiday.

I don't think I realized how many different colored porch lights there are and they mean something. But different porch lights could mean something significant. 

6 different colored porch light bulbs and what they mean in New Jersey

GREEN - Veterans and Military Support and Lyme Disease

siew mei wong, getty stock, thinkstock
loading...

BLUE - Law Enforcement Support, Autism, and Alopecia Areata

usetrick, getty stock, thinkstock
loading...

RED - American Heart Association, Firefighters

viktoriya, sukhanova getty stock, thinkstock
loading...

PURPLE - Domestic Violence Support

catherinepro, thinkstock
loading...

YELLOW - Reduce Bugs

-slav-, getty images
loading...

PINK - Breast Cancer Awareness

anastasiya, zalevska, getty stock, thinkstock
loading...

Thank you restoredecorandmore.com for all the different lightbulb meanings.

I had no idea. There is an orange lightbulb that is for Halloween and when you see a flashing porch light, your neighbor needs you.

Get our free mobile app

It's something to think about when you go to the store and your are looking for a new porch light. Is there something that means a lot to you. Police Departments, Fire Departments, and our Military need celebrating every day.

LOOK: Best high schools for sports in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the best high schools for sports in New Jersey using data from Niche.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment in New Jersey using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by unemployment rate in November 2023.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: New Jersey, Christmas
Categories: Trending
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM