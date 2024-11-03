5 Bad Driving Habits that Could Lead to Big Trouble with Police in New Jersey

Recently, wallethub.com released a list of the best and worst cities to drive in for 2024. Several New Jersey towns are pretty high on that list to me. Surprise, surprise. It's not just the cities, it's everywhere in New Jersey.

According to WalletHub dozens of metrics like the cost of a new car, gas prices, commute times, traffic fatality rates and number of auto-repair shops per capita.

From wallethub: "Most Americans rely on cars to get around, as “87% of daily trips take place in personal vehicles,” according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics. While driving offers a more private and comfortable commute, it is often a major hassle and expense. Drivers spend an average of nearly 370 hours on the road each year. That’s more than 15 days."

If you add the costs of wasted time and fuel due to all those traffic congestions, it comes about a little over $700 per driver each year, wow.

From analyst Chip Lupo with Wallet Hub: “Car prices have gone up significantly over the past few years, and gas remains expensive going into the summer travel season. Living in one of the best cities to drive in can make owning and maintaining a car much cheaper. However, costs aren’t the only factors that matter; the best cities for drivers also minimize commute times and traffic congestion, have accident rates well below the national average and keep their roads in good condition.”

Maybe this will help and it's just a friendly reminder and a little refresher to help you prevent these little New Jersey bad habits from turning into a ticket.

