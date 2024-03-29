25 Top-Ranked High Schools in New Jersey
We are in the second half of the school year, so let's talk schools. Niche recently came out with their rankings for the Top 25 High Schools here in New Jersey and some of these High Schools are ranked among the best in America.
Here are Niche's 25 top-ranked high schools in New Jersey. All have overall Niche grades of A+ (This List Was Posted In A Recent Patch Article)
- The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway
- High Technology High School, Lincroft
- Bergen County Academies, Hackensack
- Marine Academy of Technology and Environmental Science, Manahawkin
- Biotechnology High School, Freehold
- Union County Magnet High School, Scotch Plains
- Dr. Ronald E. McNair Academic High School, Jersey City
- Academy for Information Technology, Scotch Plains
- Bergen County Technical High School - Teterboro
- Academy for Allied Health Science, Scotch Plains
- West Windsor-Plainsboro High School South, West Windsor
- Union County Vocational-Technical High School, Scotch Plains
- West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North, West Windsor
- Millburn High School, Millburn Township
- Princeton High School, Princeton
- Tenafly High School, Tenafly
- Academy of Allied Health and Science, Neptune
- Marine Academy of Science and Technology, Highlands
- Middlesex County Academy for Science, Mathematics, & Engineering Technologies, Edison
- Northern Highlands Regional High School, Allendale
- Ridgewood High School, Ridgewood
- Northern Valley Regional High School - Demarest
- Summit Senior High School, Summit
- Livingston Senior High School, Livingston
- Northern Valley Regional High School - Old Tappan
The number one high school in New Jersey, according to Niche, is The Academy for Mathematics, Science, and Engineering, Rockaway (Pictured Above). This school is ranked #1 in New Jersey and is ranked #15 (Public High Schools) in America. By the way, the #1 ranked (Private High School) in New Jersey is Princeton International School of Math & Science, this school is ranked #2 in the nation!
