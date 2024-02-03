13 Amazing Valentine’s Deals for Jersey Shore Lovers

We all love special deals with some of our favorite popular places in Ocean County, especially on "love" day.

"I love you," means so much, and just think, you'll get a "big" I LOVE YOU when you treat your Valentine to one of these deals for Valentine's Day.

13 2024 Valentine's Deals for Lovers at the Jersey Shore

Chick-Fil-A - Special Valentine's Day trays with their nuggets and 10 chick-n-minis in the shape of a heart, and so much more to fill that heart.

Bonefish Grill - Prisoner of love wine pairing dinner, 4 course meal for $65 (February 7th)

Carrabba's Italian Grill - A 4 course dinner for two starting at $65. February 8th - February 18th, includes an appetizer, two salads or soups, two entrees, and a dessert.

IHOP - Several IHOP locations will have a special pancake of the month. There are several amazing pancakes to choose from.

Dairy Queen - Dairy Queen is serving 2 Valentine's Day cakes - the Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Treat and Red Velvet Cake Blizzard Cupid Cake for two

Hard Rock Cafe - Hard Rock's special Flirtini cocktail available all month.

KFC - new Smash'd Potato Bowls, comforting meal features mashed potatoes topped with fries, warm cheese sauce, bacon crumbles, and three-cheese blend. The bowls cost $3.49 each. Order through the KFC App and buy one get one free starting February 5th, 2024.

Outback Steak House - 4 course meal for you and your Valentine and drink specials for the month of February.

Pizza Hut - Heart Shaped Pizza February 8th - February 14th with one topping for $12.99

Playa Bowl - a new Bae Bowl, featuring half Playa Pitaya Base and half Stupid Cupid Base topped with blueberry flax granola, strawberries, coconut flakes, goji berries, and a pitaya infused white chocolate drizzle. February 14th is buy one get one free with Playa Rewards.

Red Lobster - Lobsterfest is back for Valentine's Day 2024.

Starbucks - a new Chocolate Covered Strawberry Creme Frappuccino, it pairs the classic Valentine's Day combination of strawberries and chocolate

TGI Fridays - I love the Brownie Obsession for dessert, three course feast for two for Valentine's Day.

For Valentine's Day, almost 250 million roses are grown in preparation for Valentine's day. The most popular Valentine's Day gift is roses and flowers and chocolates are second. Mom's favorite Valentine's gifts are homemade hearts from their kids. I totally agree. I still have one of Abby's from first grade.

Happy Valentine's Day. Sending you a lot of love today and every day.

