10 Super Fun Staycation Ideas for Spring Break in New Jersey

Well, Spring Break is very, very soon. If you're sticking around New Jersey, I have some "fun" ideas for your staycation.

10 Family, Fun Ideas for Spring Break in New Jersey

Jenkinson's Aquarium

Jenkinson's Aquarium - It's something we do every year for Spring Break as a family tradition and now friends come with us. Jenkinson's Aquarium in Pt. Pleasant Beach, right on the boardwalk, has something for everyone. Touch some fish, wave to the penguins, say "Hi" to a sloth, and so much more. Oh, wait how could I forget about the feeding of the seals. I just love it at #1It's something we do every year for Spring Break as a family tradition and now friends come with us. Jenkinson's Aquarium in Pt. Pleasant Beach, right on the boardwalk, has something for everyone. Touch some fish, wave to the penguins, say "Hi" to a sloth, and so much more. Oh, wait how could I forget about the feeding of the seals. I just love it at Jenkinson's Aquarium

Sahara Sam's

#2 Sahara Sam's - Nothing says more fun for kids of all ages than a giant indoor water park. Sahara Sam's will be open for Spring Break. 535 North Rt. 73 West Berlin, NJ

Alstede Farms

#3 Alstede Farms- See baby farm animals. This will delight you during Spring Break. Check out the baby animals on the Alstede Farms Facebook page. 1 Alstede Farms Lane Chester, NJ

Cape May Zoo

#4 Cape May Zoo- Giraffes, flamingos, bears, a cheetah, a camel, and so many more animals to put smiles on your face for a nice afternoon out. If you've never been, the Cape May Zoo is beautiful. And, did I mention the Cape May Zoo is FREE. They accept donations as you drive through the gate. HOURS: Open Daily 10 am - 4:30 pm 707 Rt. 9 N. Cape May Court House, NJ

Fun On The Boardwalk At The Jersey Shore

#5 The Boardwalks / Casino Pier and Jenkinson's Boardwalk. (RIDES ARE OPEN on the WEEKENDS for Spring Break.) Casino Pier - Seaside Heights, NJ Jenkinson's Boardwalk - Pt. Pleasant Beach, NJ

Diggerland USA

#6 Diggerland USA- Do your kids dream of driving on construction equipment, this is the place to come. Parents can ride on these cool things, too. Diggerland USA is open for Spring Break. The water park doesn't open until May, but there's so much to do there, you will love it.

Six Flags Great Adventure / Six Flags Wild Safari Drive-Thru

#7 Six Flags Great Adventure The Big Wheel, Bizarro, Green Lantern, Kingda Ka, and so much more fun for Spring Break. Six Flags Great Adventure is open for Spring Break during the week and weekends leading up to summer. Who's ready for a Great Adventure Day, I am. Six Flags Great Adventure 1 Six Flags Blvd. Jackson, NJ

Out Of Sight Alpacas

#9 Out Of Sight Alpacas Have you ever touched an Alpaca. At Out Of Sight Alpacas is right in Ocean County in Waretown. It's an amazing farm, your kids will love it. The Alpaca farm is open during Spring Break. I love their website and their saying, Feeling is Believing. 416 Wells Mills Rd. Waretown, NJ

Take A Family Bike Ride

#10 A Family Bike Ride On The Boardwalk This is always a lot of fun. We live in New Jersey, there are several boardwalks to ride your bike on. Stop and get pancakes and orange juice while riding and spending time together. The number one thing is about making memories with your family. This is an awesome way to make those memories.

