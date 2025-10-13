Find Out Where To Grab The Best Apple Cider Donuts In New Jersey

Looking for delicious apple cider donuts this fall?

New Jersey has some fantastic spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these delicious treats!

I think they’re the best dessert of the season! Even better than pumpkin pie or apple pie, in my opinion.

Recently, I went pumpkin picking with my family at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, and those donuts were flying off the shelves.

They were absolutely amazing! Of course, I couldn't stop at just one!

Everyone has their favorite place to get these donuts, so I asked on Facebook and compiled the top 5 spots in New Jersey that kept coming up.

Here are the best places to find apple cider donuts in New Jersey, according to YOU.

Local Favorites For Apple Cider Donuts You Can't Miss This Fall

Don’t miss out on these mouthwatering delights!

Battleview Orchards

91 Wemrock Road, Freehold


Wemrock Orchards

100 Wemrock Road, Freehold

Delicious Orchards

315 Route 537, Colts Neck


Twin Pond Farm

1473 Route 9 North, Howell

Johnson's Corner Farm

133 Church Road, Medford

