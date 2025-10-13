Looking for delicious apple cider donuts this fall?

New Jersey has some fantastic spots to satisfy your sweet tooth.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on these delicious treats!

I think they’re the best dessert of the season! Even better than pumpkin pie or apple pie, in my opinion.

Recently, I went pumpkin picking with my family at Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford, and those donuts were flying off the shelves.

They were absolutely amazing! Of course, I couldn't stop at just one!

Everyone has their favorite place to get these donuts, so I asked on Facebook and compiled the top 5 spots in New Jersey that kept coming up.

Here are the best places to find apple cider donuts in New Jersey, according to YOU.

Local Favorites For Apple Cider Donuts You Can't Miss This Fall

Don’t miss out on these mouthwatering delights!

91 Wemrock Road, Freehold



100 Wemrock Road, Freehold

315 Route 537, Colts Neck



1473 Route 9 North, Howell

133 Church Road, Medford

