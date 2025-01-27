High prices at the grocery store are not news to any of us.

It's hard to believe we don't even do a double take when we pay nearly 100 dollars for a small shopping trip.

Certain items like meat, butter, vegetable oil, and chocolate have been particularly pricy for some time.

One item has skyrocketed over the past few weeks in New Jersey and beyond.

Enough so that folks are posting to social with their outrage.

I'm talking about eggs.

Why are eggs so expensive?

The answer is quite simple. It's Biden's fault.

I'm kidding.

It's Donald Trump's fault. He promised to lower prices as soon as he took office.

It's not Trump's fault, either. I'm sorry to disappoint those who want a political argument; it's not happening this time.

The real reason eggs have an obscene price tag has to do with something politicians essentially have no control over.

NJ.com reports that the average price for a dozen eggs in New Jersey is $5.10.

The USDA has not yet made exact numbers available for our state.

We're doing pretty well when you consider that the average price in New York is $6.25

In California, it's a whopping $8.04.

The real reason for these shocking prices is the avian flu.

According to CNBC, this wave of the avian flu has taken out over 100 million chickens.

This is not a new problem, though.

The flu began in early 2022, and the cost-related effects have taken this long to hit us.

Sure, transportation costs and market demand factor into price increases, but this surge is primarily due to the bird flu.

When will egg prices go down?

Experts are saying it's not anytime soon. But it won't be forever.

In a press release, the USDA said that if the avian flu subsides and no additional factors are involved, egg prices in our area could be down to $2.85 per dozen by the end of 2025.

Until then, maybe double up on your pork roll and cheese and ditch the egg.