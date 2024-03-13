Summer will be here before you know it.

If you live at the Jersey shore or plan on spending your summer at the beach, you may be looking for a job.

The added bonus...you get free lunch!

This very popular convenience store in New Jersey is now hiring for the summer.

Wawa is hiring in New Jersey

You can find this convenience store throughout New Jersey, especially all over the southern part of the state, but they're looking for workers to fill positions at the Jersey shore.

Wawa is looking for full and part-time workers for the summer months in New Jersey.

There's a little added bonus to working at Wawa...you get a FREE Shorti every shift!

You can also enjoy everything else at Wawa you love at a discounted price.

So you get to hang out at the beach all summer long, get free lunch and work for a company providing "flexible hours, competitive pay, and growth opportunities."

Actual wages were not provided, however in a statement Wawa said they offer

"competitive competition." That according to a statement in the Courier Post.

If you're looking for a job this summer, just click on this Wawa link to apply.

You can fill out the application.

Wawa is looking to hire around 1,500 people to work for them this summer and maybe that summer job can turn into a career.

Below you can find some interesting Wawa food combinations.

Employees tell us some of the weirdest orders ever!

